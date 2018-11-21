AirSprint Private Aviation, a Canadian fractional aircraft ownership company based in Calgary, has selected the Appareo Vision 1000 Flight Data Monitoring System for its fleet of Citation CJ aircraft. The agreement is for two systems with options for 10 more. AirSprint is one of the first private jet operators to choose the Vision 1000 for flight data monitoring.
