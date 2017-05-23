Frederic Lemos announced the new Airbus Corporate Helicopters business unit here yesterday.
GENEVA—Dry ice and holograms were deployed in Palexpo May 21 as Airbus introduced Airbus Corporate Helicopters as a comprehensive vertical lift solution for high-net-worth individuals, corporations, or business aviation operators. "We want to provide customers with an ownership experience that raises the bar," Frederic Lemos, head of Airbus Helicopters’ private and business aviation division—and, as of May 21, the boss of ACH—said at the European Business ...
