The two largest sectors of U.S. aviation—airlines and fixed-wing general aviation—are at odds when it comes to the race to meet the FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for equipping with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) “Out” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "ADS-B 2020 Mandate: Airlines On Board; GA Lags".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.