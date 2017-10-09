Miami-based World Fuel Services has collaborated with Seattle Avionics to bundle charts and plates from the Seattle group into World Fuel Services’ new iPad app. As a result, SA charts will be available at no cost to WFS users, it said. About 30,000 charts for 51 countries outside North America plus more than 12,000 in North America, 4,500 hand-drawn U.S. airport diagrams and all chart data will be bundled into the iPad app.
