World Aero, an aircraft wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul service based in London, delivered its 20,000th component repair from its workshop in West Sussex. The facility is European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), FAA and TCCA approved for repair and overhaul on wheels and brakes from Honeywell, Meggitt, Messier-Bugatti-Dowty and UTC Aerospace Systems. The 20,000th repair was for a Gulfstream G550 unit. World Aero was established in 1999 and entered the component MRO sector in ...
