Wipaire, based in South St. Paul, Minnesota, has received a Supplemental Type Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for the installation of Wipline 13000 floats on the Viking Series 400 Twin Otter, the company announced. Approval for its Amphibian Gear Advisory System was also expanded to the Cessna 172R and 172S. Wipline 13000 floats are available in amphibious and seaplane versions.
