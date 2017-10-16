Wipaire has introduced oil-bath wheels on new production Wipline 8750 amphibious floats for Caravan aircraft, which eliminates the need for repeated greasing, the company says. The design allows the main-gear wheel bearings to be continuously lubricated using common SAE 15W50 motor oil or its equivalent. The wheels are standard on Wipline 8750 floats, serial numbers 87177 and up. A retrofit is available for older models.
