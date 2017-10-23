West Star Aviation’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, facility has signed an agreement with Embraer to receive Authorized Service Center approval for all Legacy models in the fourth quarter of 2017 with the Lineage 1000, Lineage 1000E and Phenom 100 and 300 aircraft in 2018. It will offer interior refurbishment, avionics, avionics installation and repair, inspection and parts services.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "West Star Signs Agreement With Embraer For Legacy Models".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.