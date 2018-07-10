On Tuesday in Washington Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the Air Force Research Lab and Tim Grayson, director of Darpa’s Strategic Technology Office, will discuss manned-unmanned aircraft teaming during an event held by the Mitchell Institute. Thursday will see the Future Space 2018 conference on Capitol Hill, with speakers including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice commander of Air Force Space Command. Also this week, AIAA’s Propulsion & Energy ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.