This week the Senate Armed Services Committee is due to mark up its version of the fiscal 2019 defense authorization. Wednesday afternoon members of the Senate Appropriations Committee will hear testimony on NASA’s fiscal 2019 budget request from newly appointed Administrator Jim Bridenstine. Meanwhile, Tuesday afternoon will see SpaceX launch five IridiumNext satellites along with two Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (Grace) Follow-On spacecraft for NASA aboard a Falcon 9 ...
