Tuesday morning Senate Armed Services lawmakers will review the status of U.S. Cyber Command with its chief, U.S. Navy Adm. Michael Rogers. On Thursday, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is due to launch the GOES-S weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Finally, on Thursday Aviation Week hosts its 61st Annual Laureate Awards at the National Building Museum in Washington to honor excellence in aerospace & defense.
