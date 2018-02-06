This week the biennial Singapore Airshow is underway at Changi Airport, bringing senior corporate executives and high-level government and military delegations from around the world together to forge partnerships and seal deals in the Pacific Rim region. Meanwhile, Tuesday should see the long-awaited first launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. And finally this week the U.S. Congress is working to avoid the second federal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.