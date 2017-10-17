The Senate Armed Services Committee will convene Thursday morning to discuss “Roles and Responsibilities for Defending the Nation from Cyber Attack” with witnesses including Kenneth Rapuano, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary of defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, and Christopher Krebs, acting under secretary for the U.S. Homeland Security Department’s National Protection and Programs Directorate.
