India will launch the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System spacecraft, IRNSS-1H, using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C39) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 18:59 local time Thursday. The spacecraft will replace the oldest member of the seven-satellite constellation, IRNSS-1A, which has lost all three of its rubidium atomic clocks. The 1400-kg (3,090-lb.) spacecraft was built by the Indian Space Research Organization in partnership with industry.
