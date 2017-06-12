VolDirect, Europe’s first commercial operator of the Daher TBM turboprop aircraft, has added a second TBM 850 to its fleet and has opened a new base at Lyon-Bron Airport in France. The aircraft will meet demand for point-to-point regional travel, VolDirect’s director said.
