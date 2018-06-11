VistaJet and Avinode announced a partnership that will allow brokers to request flights directly on the whole of VistaJet’s fleet of 70 aircraft through Avinode Marketplace. The capability was scheduled to go live June 1. Under the integration, brokers will be able to review VistaJet’s aircraft imagery, cabin comparisons and seat configurations to identify the best flying option for their customers, VistaJet said.
