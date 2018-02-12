Martin UAV has completed an 8.1-hr. flight with its V-Bat vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft, demonstrating the endurance capability of the tailsitting fixed-wing tactical UAV. The aircraft landed with more than an hour’s worth of fuel remaining, the company says. The V-Bat is designed for operation from ship decks and confined areas. The 9-ft.-span, 68-lb. vehicle has a tail-mounted ducted fan that provides propulsion and control in vertical and forward flight, ...
