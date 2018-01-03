The U.S. Air Force has awarded the Boeing Co. an estimated $17.5 million contract modification for C/KC-135 engineering sustainment support, the Pentagon has announced. The contract is to establish negotiated prices for option II for the contractor to provide sustaining engineering services for the KC-135 weapon system, including airframe and airframe components, mechanical and electrical systems, subsystems and their components. The work will be performed in Oklahoma City; Huntsville, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Awards Boeing $17.5M C/KC-135 Support Contract".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.