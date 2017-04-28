LOCKHEED MARTIN has $422.7m U.S. Navy contract for procurement of production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production through December 2020. EUROFIGHTER Typhoon performed simultaneous firing of two MBDA Meteor Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles as part of its weapon integration program. U.S. AIR FORCE test-launched an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM equipped with a single test re-entry vehicle on April 26 at ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Lawmakers Consider Stopgap Spending Measure".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.