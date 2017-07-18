The U.S. Army has awarded Leonardo DRS a $16 million contract to develop a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability to protect soldiers from enemy UAVs, the company said July 17. As the lead systems integrator, Leonardo DRS will work with teammate Moog Inc. and other industry partners to develop the capability. It will include Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turret, Leonardo DRS’ mast-mounted Surveillance and Battlefield Reconnaissance Equipment ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Awards Leonardo $16M C-UAS Contract".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.