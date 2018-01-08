Textron recently seized an opportunity to prove its Scorpion light fighter could be the right fit for the U.S. Air Force. A government-industry team successfully outfitted the Scorpion aircraft with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s new “AgilePod,” a reconfigurable pod that enables flightline operators to customize sensor packages based on specific mission needs, the Air Force said Jan. 2. The new system integrated “seamlessly” onto the light attack aircraft, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Air Force Outfits Textronâ€™s Scorpion With â€˜AgilePodâ€™".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.