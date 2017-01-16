Textron Aviation has selected Unison Industries, based in Dayton, Ohio, to supply additively manufactured air-air heat exchangers for its new Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop. The aircraft is scheduled for first flight in 2018. Unison’s additive air-air heat exchanger is an industry first, Unison said, and is part of GE’s $1 billion investment in the advancement of additive manufacturing. It increases reliability by eliminating braze joints, reduces weight and volume, and it ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Unison To Supply Additively Manufactured Heat Exchangers For Cessna Denali ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.