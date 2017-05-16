Toyota Group has invested in a Japanese startup that is developing a small electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) fly/drive vehicle. A group of 15 Toyota companies has committed 42.5 million yen ($376,000) over three years and offered engineering expertise to the largely crowdfunded startup. Billed as the world’s smallest flying car, Skydrive is a three-wheeler on the road and a quadcopter in the air. The battery-powered eVTOL vehicle is 2.9 meters (9.5 ft.) long and 1.3 meters ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Toyota Backs Japanese Flying Car Startup".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.