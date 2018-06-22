AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that over the next 10 years, 2,230 newly built, Western-designed helicopters performing transport missions will be delivered and 1,692 will be retired. At the same time, 847 transport helicopters will be remanufactured into new types. The most delivered helicopter of the next decade will be Sikorsky’s S-70/H-60. The U.S. Army alone will take delivery of 381 UH-60Ms and 99 HH-60Ms, upgrade 369 UH-60Ls into HH and UH-60Vs, and retire 342 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Top Western Transport Helicopter Deliveries-Retirements 2018-2027".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.