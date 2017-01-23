Outgoing Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall, a former vice president of engineering for Raytheon, is a proponent of defense acquisition officials working in industry and then returning to public service. He says so-called revolving door concerns can lead to an unhealthy myopia on both sides of the customer-contractor relationship. “I thought it was invaluable for me to have 15 years in industry before I came back into government,” he says. “I think the revolving door ...