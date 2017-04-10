TKM Avionics, formerly TKM Michael Avionics, has introduced a direct slide-in replacement for the King KX 155/165 series of NAV/COM radios. Deliveries are expected to begin this summer. The radios are compatible with 14- or 28-volt aircraft and are direct plug-and-play replacements. They include all-digital technology and are software based for ease of upgrade. They are designed for owner installation and will interface with existing equipment in the panel.
