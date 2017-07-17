Thrush Aircraft has delivered its 100th Thrush 510G agricultural aircraft. It was delivered to Mid-Continent Aircraft Corp. in Hayti, Missouri. Mid-Continent is an aerial application firm and authorized Thrush dealer. The aircraft is powered by General Electric’s H80 turboprop engine.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thrush Aircraft Delivers 100th 510G".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.