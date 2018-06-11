Thomas Global Systems TFD-8601 plug-and-play cockpit display has been FAA-certified for a range of Proline II-equipped Gulfstream, Bombardier, Beechcraft and Dassault business jets, including the Hawker 800/800XP, Challenger 600/601/604, Falcon 20 and Gulfstream Westwind/Astra SPX aircraft, the company said. That is in addition to the Saab 340B, Embraer EMB-120 and the Dassault Falcon 50.
