Textron Aviation has begun delivery of an order for nine Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft, including eight King Air 250 and one King Air 350 aircraft, to CanWest Air, a division of Nor-Alta Aviation Leasing. The aircraft will support air ambulance missions to Alberta Health Services in Alberta, Canada. The aircraft will replace CanWest’s fleet of King Air B200 aircraft.
