Textron Aviation has added a mobile service unit at the Hayward Executive Airport to support Citation, King Air and Hawker aircraft in Northern California. The company operates a fleet of more than 60 mobile service units in the U.S. and Canada.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Textron Aviation Adds Bay Area Mobile Service Unit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.