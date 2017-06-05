Textron Aviation has introduced a mobile course-tracking application, Cessna CTA Companion, for use in training in Cessna Pilot Center flight schools. The app allows instructors to view completed, in-progress and upcoming lessons, schedule flight scenarios and record grades. It provides a comprehensive student-training record, including aircraft flown, and total hours and phases completed. It is available through the Apple App Store.
