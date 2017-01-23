Tecnam will display its P2012 Traveller prototype April 5-7 at Aero ’17 Friedrichshafen in Germany. Tecnam will interrupt an intensive flight-test program for the P2012 to be present at the show, which is marking its 25th anniversary. It will also feature its latest version of the P2002 Sierra. More than 60 Tecnam dealers will attend the show.
