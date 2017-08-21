TCS World Travel has selected Rockwell Collins to provide onboard broadband connectivity. TCS has installed Rockwell Collins’ CabinConnect wireless inflight connectivity system on its Boeing 757 operated by TAG Aviation. Guests can use an aircraft-provided iPad or their own devices. It also includes Airshow-Mobile for browsers and a 2D moving map system.
