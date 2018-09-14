Samson Sky, maker of the Switchblade flying car, has received its 800th reservation for the flying sports car, it reports. Reservations include customers from 24 countries and 46 of the 50 U.S. states. The largest number of customers are from California, followed by Florida and Texas. The car will be capable of flying up to 190 mph, the company said.
