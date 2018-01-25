Russia’s most Su-57 fighter jet—formerly the T-50 demonstrator—has begun flights with air-launched weapons, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. “The entire set of precision weapons for this aircraft, both inside the fuselage and on an external sling, is being developed by the corporation’s enterprises,” says Boris Obnosov, CEO of Tactical Missiles Corp. Late in 2017, the fifth-generation fighter flew with a new engine, the Izdelie 30 or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sukhoi S-57 Begins Air Launched Weapons Tests".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.