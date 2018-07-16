FLUOR MARINE PROPULSION LLC has $1.2b U.S. Navy contract for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work could reach $13b with options. AIRBUS-led consortium will provide seamless satellite remote sensing coverage of Europe at high resolution under contract for the EU’s Copernicus Earth Observation program. Consortium also includes PLANET, DEIMOS IMAGING, IGN-FRANCE and SPACE4ENVIRONMENT. GE AVIATION SYSTEMS LLC has $18m U.S. Navy contract for spare parts ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.