BOEING has $1.5b U.S. Navy contract for life cycle upgrades of F/A-18A/B, C/D, E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and foreign military sales customers. SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE and BARZAN HOLDINGS will collaborate on electro-optical and navigation systems for Qatar’s armed forces. GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS INC. has $22.9m U.S. Air Force contract for MQ-9 Reaper Lynx Block 20A synthetic aperture radar productionization. ICF INC. has $31.5m U.S. Army contract for ...
