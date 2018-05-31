RAYTHEON has $90m U.S. Air Force contract for AN/ALR-69A digital radar warning receiver foreign military sales production requirements for Japan. GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. announced official launch of Team SkyGuardian Canada with Canadian teammates CAE CANADA, MDA, and L3 WESCAM, to market MQ-9B SkyGuardian for Canada. RAYTHEON has $19.3M U.S. Navy contract for nine mid-body range safety subsystem kits and flight test kits for the Navy and three MRSS and FT kits for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.