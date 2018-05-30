BOEING has $25.7m U.S. Army contract for eight CH-47F new-build helicopters for Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command. RAYTHEON signed agreement with Australia’s Defense Science and Technology organization to develop/prototype advanced electronic warfare capabilities. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $16m U.S. Army contract for National Cyber Range end-of-life/end-of-service issues. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $10.9m U.S. Navy contract for production and associated provisioned items for the WSN-7 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.