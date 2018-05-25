LOCKHEED MARTIN has $282m U.S. Army contract for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Support Center post-production support for the U.S., Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Republic of Korea. UK DEFENSE MINISTRY declared entry into service for MBDA’s Sea Ceptor missile aboard Royal Navy Type 23 frigates. IRKUT has follow-on contract for next batch of Su-30SM fighters for Kazakhstan. RAYTHEON has $10.7m U.S. Army foreign ...
