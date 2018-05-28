LOCKHEED MARTIN has $558.3m U.S. Navy contract for sustainment support of low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft. BOEING has $416.4m U.S. Navy contract for three Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A multimission maritime aircraft for the Navy. UK DEFENSE MINISTRY took delivery of first Commando Merlin Mk. 4 helicopter, 25 will be delivered to the Royal Marines for operation from ships and carriers. RAYTHEON has $395.8m U.S. Army contract for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.