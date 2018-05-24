NORWAY received three more F-35s on May 22 at Ørland Air Base; six have been delivered total. Six more aircraft will be delivered every year until 2024. SAAB has SEK224m ($26m) Swedish Defense Materiel Administration contract for Gripen C/D upgrades, incl. improvements to target acquisition, self-protection, comms, human-machine interaction, and key support/training systems. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $46.6m U.S. Army contract for post-deployment build-8.1 Patriot Advanced ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.