LOCKHEED MARTIN recently delivered first of three TPS-77 Multi-Role Radars to Latvia. GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT has $696.2m U.S. Navy contract for additional long lead time material associated with Virginia-class submarines for fiscal 2019 (SSNs 802 and 803) and fiscal 2020 (SSNs 804 and 805). RICK AVIATION INC. has $27.5m U.S. Navy contract for Contracted Air Services (CAS) for airborne threat simulation to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.