LOCKHEED MARTIN has $8.9m U.S. Navy contract for completion of development and fielding of the Aegis Baseline 9 weapon system and integrated Aegis combat system on remaining Aegis technical insertion (TI) 12 configured destroyers and TI 12/TI 08 cruisers. TATA BOEING AEROSPACE inaugurated new Apache helicopter fuselage facility in Hyderabad March 1. BOEING has $73.2m U.S. Navy contract to extend service lives of four F/A-18E/F aircraft from 6,000 to 9,000 flight hours. LOCKHEED MARTIN has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.