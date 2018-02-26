NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $99.8m U.S. Navy contract for long-lead parts and support associated with the full rate production Lot 7 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program, and a $50.6m contract for E-2D non-recurring engineering, product support, engineering investigations, engine and software support efforts. INDRA has Occar contract to provide directed infrared countermeasures systems for up to nine A400M transport aircraft. CARLETON LIFE SUPPORT SYSTEMS INC. has $9.7m U.S. Navy contract for Universal ...
