SIKORSKY has $193.9m U.S. Army foreign military sales contract for eight Saudi Arabian National Guard and nine Royal Saudi Land Forces Airborne Special Security Forces UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP. has $118.3m U.S. Air Force contract to support C-20 and C-37 fleet for the Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard. SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH LLC has $10.6m U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract for undersea sensing system ...
