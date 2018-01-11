U.S. AIR FORCE’s Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight-4 (SBIRS GEO-4) satellite completed encapsulation Jan. 9 at Cape Canaveral and was transported to Space Launch Complex 41 for scheduled Jan. 18 launch. AIRBUS HELICOPTERS UK LTD. has £100m ($135.4m) contract to support Royal Air Force Puma HC Mk. 2 helicopters through March 2022. BOEING has $115.2m U.S. Navy contract for integrated logistics services and site activation support of ...
