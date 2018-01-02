LOCKHEED MARTIN has $7b, 10-year U.S. Air Force contract for F-22 sustainment. AIRBUS HELICOPTERS has £100m ($134m) UK defense ministry contract for lifetime support for Royal Air Force Puma 2 helicopters. HUNGARIAN DEFENSE FORCES will buy two AIRBUS A319s to transport Hungarian troop rotation to Afghanistan next spring. SAAB has SEK125m ($15m) contract to support algorithm development and evaluation for AESA fighter radar for South Korea. BOEING has $1.2b U.S. Navy contract for ...
