RAYTHEON has $302.4m U.S. Navy contract for 618 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) air-to-ground missiles (AGM-154 Block III C), containers, component parts/support equipment (spares) and engineering technical assistance for the government of Saudi Arabia. LEOSAT ENTERPRISES signed agreement with DCS TELECOM to use LeoSat’s planned constellation to enhance DCS’ satellite services in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. BOEING has $40.6m U.S. Air Force contract for mod 7 wafer ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.