ROLLS-ROYCE obtained approval for €720m ($847m) purchase of 53.1% of shares in engine maker INDUSTRIA DE TURBO PROPULSORES SA (“ITP”), owned by SENER. BOEING has $46.3m U.S. Air Force contract for Airborne Warning And Control System diminishing manufacturing sources replacement of avionics. BELL-BOEING JPO has 19.7m U.S. Navy contract for long-lead material and associated efforts for seven V-22 Lot 23 tiltrotor aircraft for the Navy. BOEING has $10.5m U.S. Air Force ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.